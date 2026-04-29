His teammates could not maintain that standard. Dayot Upamecano nodded in from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick to make it 3–5, and the outstanding Luis Díaz then pulled one back with a magnificent solo run and a superb Harry Kane assist.
Despite the goals, Neuer still recorded an unwanted Champions League milestone.
For the first time since detailed records began in 2010, a Champions League knockout-stage goalkeeper shipped five goals without making a single save.
Yet Neuer could hardly be censured.
“You saw the goals. It’s hard to save one of those. Twice it was very close, where I might have got there or even touched it,” he explained afterwards. Even with Dembele’s penalty to make it 2-3 shortly before half-time, Neuer was in the right corner but could not keep the ball out.
“Conceding five goals unsettles any defence and goalkeeper. But we’re not hiding from that. We’re focusing on the return leg,” Neuer said, sounding optimistic about the rematch in a week at the Allianz Arena. “If we’re on our game, we can exploit their defence. And at the back, we can certainly do better than we did today.”
At the Allianz Arena, he can at least rely on his own ball boys.