AFP
'You're going to love the player' - Christos Tzolis shines with two impressive assists in his competitive Arsenal debut against Man City
Stepping up over Vinicius Junior
The reigning Premier League champions have found a new hero following their dominant 3-0 victory on Sunday. Tzolis, who completed a £34 million transfer from Club Brugge, made his first competitive start for Arsenal. The winger arrived while the club were reportedly chasing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, but Tzolis quickly proved he is more than capable of filling that role.
He created the second goal when Martin Odegaard delivered an inswinging cross from the right wing. Tzolis nodded the ball down at the back post to Kai Havertz, who headed in from six yards out, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless despite getting a touch.
- AFP
Brilliant statistics highlight an electric performance
Tzolis did not stop there, completing the full 90 minutes and continually tormenting the opposition defence. During the match, he made 42 touches, created two big chances and provided three key passes.
For the third goal, Tzolis played a brilliant pass into Odegaard. The captain smoothly bypassed Josko Gvardiol, executed a stunning dummy shot to ground Donnarumma, and casually rolled the ball into the net. Former Everton winger Pat Nevin praised the sequence on BBC Radio 5Live, saying: "The ball is played to Tzolis and his pass to Odegaard is brilliant who then instead of panicking, slows down."
High praise from Arteta and ecstatic supporters
Arsenal supporters erupted with praise across social media following the performance. One fan noted: "Christos Tzolis might be one of our smartest and best signing in recent time. Just give me half of what you did in Club Brugge last season." Another added: "I know everybody says not to pay attention to pre-season but Tzolis has looked a real gem. No hype signing but could have a huge impact."
Mikel Arteta is equally satisfied with his new signing. The manager stated: "I'm very pleased with him. First of all, the way he has adapted to the club, to the team, the connection he's already generated with the boys. I think you're going to love the player."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Arsenal and Man City?
Looking ahead, Arsenal will hope Tzolis can carry this momentum into their Premier League title defence. While the reigning champions celebrate a commanding start to the campaign, it was a nightmare afternoon for Enzo Maresca. The manager failed spectacularly in his first official match since succeeding Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, leaving him with significant problems to solve before the league begins.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting