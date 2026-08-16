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'You're getting sacked in the morning' - Arsenal fans ruthlessly mock Enzo Maresca as Riccardo Calafiori makes history
Calafiori sets new records
Maresca endured a catastrophic start to his Manchester City tenure. Arsenal burst forward from kick-off, with Myles Lewis-Skelly playing a brilliant threaded pass. The ball found Calafiori, who rolled it past Gianluigi Donnarumma after just 24 seconds.
This lightning-fast strike officially became the fastest goal in Community Shield history, and ranks as the fourth-fastest in Arsenal's entire history.
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Havertz extends the advantage
Arsenal continued to dominate possession and pressed their advantage, culminating in a second goal in the 28th minute. Martin Odegaard delivered a dangerous inswinging cross from the right wing that bypassed the defence. Debutant Christos Tzolis smartly nodded the ball down at the back post, allowing Havertz to confidently head home from six yards out.
The London club maintained complete control of the match until the referee blew the whistle, ensuring the first half ended with a comfortable 2-0 lead. The midfield, bolstered by £75m signing Bruno Guimaraes, completely overwhelmed City and showcased the formidable attacking depth available to Mikel Arteta.
Fans ruthlessly mock struggling Maresca
The visible struggles of the Manchester side did not go unnoticed by the jubilant Arsenal supporters inside the stadium. As the game slipped further away from Maresca's men, the travelling fans began to mercilessly mock the opposing dugout.
By the 31st minute, loud and unified chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" echoed around the venue, directly targeting Maresca. City have looked like a shadow of their former selves, struggling to string passes together or threaten David Raya. Without key absent figures, the team seemed entirely bereft of ideas, leaving their new manager to endure a humiliating, hostile reception.
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Looking ahead for both clubs
As the second half approaches, Maresca faces an immense challenge to inspire a comeback and rebuild his team's shattered morale before their Premier League campaign begins. He must rapidly establish his tactical blueprint to avoid an early-season crisis. Conversely, Arsenal will look to finish the job in the remaining 45 minutes, aiming to carry this commanding momentum into a successful defence of their Premier League title.
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