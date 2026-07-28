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'You little brat' - Neymar makes mockery of Santos dressing room allegations in sarcastic social media post
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Neymar mocks bust-up allegations
Santos talisman Neymar chose to laugh off reports of a heated dressing room fallout following a 2–2 draw with Chapecoense by sharing a sarcastic social media post. Some reports in the Brazilian media had alleged that Neymar launched a scathing tirade at Bontempo, branding him "lowly" and taunting that his declining form would see him playing second-division football against Chapecoense next term.
Per ESPN, the former Barcelona forward defused the claims by uploading a photo alongside the youngster captioned "You little brat" with a laughing emoji, which Bontempo subsequently reposted to confirm harmony remains intact.
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Captain denies squad division
Addressing claims that he verbally abused Bontempo and Joao Ananias after the Serie A encounter, Neymar posted a firm clarification on his Instagram Story to set the record straight.
He stated: "What's up, everyone? Hope you're all having a good Sunday. It's obviously not the Sunday we wanted, but that's life. We have to keep our heads high and keep working. Now, I've been seeing reports that I tore into the younger players in the dressing room, which is a complete lie. Whoever is pushing that narrative, please stop. Don't do it. Don't lie.
"Ask anyone who was inside that room. We held the entire team accountable. Lucas [Verissimo], [Willian] Arao, Gabi [Barbossa], and I all spoke up... We're competitive and we want to win. But nobody was picking on the young players. I'm not going to tolerate people saying that."
Star hits back at media
Neymar openly condemned the fabricated stories before concluding his video with a shushing gesture: "Moving forward, I'm not going to accept these lies you're spreading on the internet. Holding each other accountable in the dressing room is completely normal in football. It’s what teams that want to win do. The people writing these malicious, fake articles know nothing. You don't know what football is, and you've never been part of a real squad."
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Santos face crucial fixtures
Neymar is set to miss Santos' upcoming Serie A fixture against Athletico Paranaense at Vila Belmiro after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign. However, the Brazil star remains available to spearhead Peixe's attack in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana knockout tie against Universidad Central, ahead of a two-legged Copa do Brasil clash with Remo.
Santos' coaching staff and management now face the challenge of maintaining squad stability amidst a demanding domestic and continental schedule.
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