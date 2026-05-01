"Life's like football: everyone has an opinion. You don't have to respect every single one—bad opinions don't deserve respect," Enrique stated at Friday's press conference. "Most fans—myself included—enjoy the game the way it's always been played. Others don't."
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"You don't have to respect rubbish opinions": PSG manager Luis Enrique hits back at criticism of the spectacle against Bayern Munich
Most fans, pundits and the global media lauded the highest-scoring Champions League semi-final in history, yet former stars such as Clarence Seedorf and Wayne Rooney questioned the defensive standards on show.
Enrique countered: "It was a very spectacular match because the attackers from both teams repeatedly got the better of the defenders, yet that did not mean the defenders performed poorly. That is precisely what made this match so great; the standard, especially among the forwards, was incredible."
Vincent Kompany: "PSG would never change its style"
Immediately after the match, Enrique described it as "the best game I've ever experienced as a manager". Lothar Matthäus, however, was puzzled by this assessment. "I think the fan in him was speaking; as a manager, he can't be satisfied with his defence," Matthäus wrote in kicker.
Neither side is expected to alter their system for next Wednesday's return leg at the Allianz Arena. "The key thing is to believe that you can win this way," Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said on Friday. "We don't want to lose, and that's exactly what makes us strong. PSG would never change the style that won them the Champions League either."
PSG won last year's final 5-0 against Inter Milan, while Bayern currently lead Europe's top scorers.