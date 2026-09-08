Lamine Yamal has come out fighting ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener. The teenager reckons he has a real shot at the Ballon d'Or, but he won't be launching a personal campaign or begging anyone for votes.
Speaking at the press conference before Barcelona's clash with Feyenoord, Yamal ranged across plenty of subjects as the Catalans kicked off their European campaign. He started with their chances of being crowned continental champions. Then came the Ballon d'Or, the captaincy armband and his relationship with French duo Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.