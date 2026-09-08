Asked about the Ballon d'Or, Yamal made no attempt to downplay his status as one of the frontrunners. Yet he insisted the final call rests with others, and that his output for Barcelona and Spain would ultimately decide his chances.

Yamal said: "The first thing is that it does not depend on me, but rather on you," in reference to the press. "The work we have done with the team and the national side has been wonderful, and if it happens, the first thing I will do is be grateful to my team and my national side. I believe I have big chances, but we will see."

He went further than simply acknowledging his prospects. The teenager sent a clear message about how he is handling the race, refusing to launch a personal campaign for votes. That marks him out from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, who claimed he is the most deserving of the award.

The Barcelona star said: "I don't think I need that, I'm not thinking about it. I am proud of my team and my national side, we are world champions and I cannot ask for more than that. This is your job, and I will not start begging to get something."