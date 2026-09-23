Al-Ittihad striker Ammar Al-Ghamdi stole the show in the Joy Elite League, the Saudi Under-21 League, this September, reviving memories of the competition's opening campaign.
With memories of his first season: Ammar Al-Ghamdi seizes the Roshn Elite League player of the month award for September
A first-class goalscorer
Ammar Al-Ghamdi played three matches with Al-Ittihad's under-21 side this September. He scored five goals across them, a rate approaching two per game.
That quintet took the Al-Ittihad striker to six goals for the current Joy Elite League season, enough for second place in the scoring charts. He sits just one behind Al-Ittifaq star Mohammed Al-Issa.
Al-Ittihad led to the summit
Al-Ghamdi scored in the 4-1 win over Al-Wehda in the third round, then added another in the 2-0 victory over Al-Qadsiah in the fourth. His hat-trick came next, firing Al-Ittihad to a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly in the fifth round.
The young striker's goals have carried Al-Ittihad to the top of the Roshn Saudi Pro League on 13 points, one clear of second-placed Al-Fateh.
A tormentor with head and left foot
Ammar Al-Ghamdi's five goals in September came off both his left foot and his head, three struck with the former and two nodded home with the latter.
The ball dropping onto his head or falling in front of that left foot with the goal in his sights has become a nightmare for opposition goalkeepers. It means a goal is coming, and one that rarely gets missed.
Finishing is only half of it. The young striker builds play too, dropping deep to receive the ball and driving into opposition areas with it, just as he did against Al-Qadsiah.
the heroes of the first season
Al-Ghamdi rolled back the years to the first season of the Joy Elite League, when he scored 14 goals and pushed the top scorers all the way.
Four of those 14 came in four knockout matches. That tells you everything about his nerve when it matters most.
Now the Al-Ittihad striker wants more of the same this season. He is out to fire his team to a title they surrendered in last season's quarter-finals, and to claim the top scorer prize he missed by the narrowest of margins.
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