Ammar Al-Ghamdi's five goals in September came off both his left foot and his head, three struck with the former and two nodded home with the latter.

The ball dropping onto his head or falling in front of that left foot with the goal in his sights has become a nightmare for opposition goalkeepers. It means a goal is coming, and one that rarely gets missed.

Finishing is only half of it. The young striker builds play too, dropping deep to receive the ball and driving into opposition areas with it, just as he did against Al-Qadsiah.