Fit-again William Saliba vs in-form Ezri Konsa: Who starts for Arsenal as France international defender completes recovery from World Cup back injury?

Having been left cursing their luck while watching Saliba suffer a back complaint while representing his country in North America, Arsenal had some big decisions to make during the last transfer window. It was determined that big money should be invested in acquiring proven cover for their talismanic No.2.

Konsa, fresh from helping Aston Villa to Europa League glory and England to a third-place finish at FIFA’s flagship event, was lured away from domestic rivals. The reigning Premier League champions are aware of the need to boast squad depth in every area of the field.

With Saliba ruled out of action for several months, Konsa was able to slot in alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and stake early claims to being a regular part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. He has made 14 appearances across all competitions - with his goal account being opened in a 2-0 victory over Everton.

The 29-year-old suffered “issues” of his own during a Champions League clash with Slavia Praha, and that could open the door for Saliba. The Frenchman was an unused substitute in Czechia, having made a return to full training, and is knocking on the starting XI door once more.