Barcelona parted ways with two defenders over the summer, Ronald Araujo and Alvaro Cortes, and brought in nobody to replace them.

That left Flick with just three natural options at centre-back: Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen. Both Eric Garcia and Kounde can fill in there too, though they may be needed at right-back instead, or, in Garcia's case, in midfield.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Flick tried Kounde at centre-back in the sessions leading up to the Valencia clash. The French defender has produced his best Barcelona football of recent years at right-back.

Technically, the move is hardly a leap. Kounde knows the centre-back role well and has plenty of experience there. It's the timing that catches the eye.