Why Italy must beat Turkey: from the possibility of the Nations League quarter-finals to the draw for the European qualifying groups as a top seed

The top two in each of the four groups reach the Nations League quarter-finals in March. Teams that finish third face two possible outcomes: the two "worst" third-placed sides and the two "best" fourth-placed sides enter a play-out against the runners-up in Serie B to stay in League A. The two "worst" fourth-placed sides drop straight into League B. A win today, if Belgium do not win in France, would make the November matches crucial in the race for the quarter-finals. In that case, three points against van Bommel's team would be needed, but there will be time to think about that. After three matches, for now, we are the "best third-placed team".



