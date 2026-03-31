It has been one of the most difficult seasons for Fiorentina, who, month after month, have been dragged down into the lower reaches of the table and have now – for some time – been fighting to avoid relegation. The Viola started the season under Stefano Pioli, but in November there was a change of direction and the team was handed over to Paolo Vanoli; the arrival of the former Venezia manager managed to provide the boost the club had been hoping for, lifting their heads a little and climbing out of the bottom three: with eight games remaining, they are fifth from bottom, two points clear of the relegation zone.
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Why Dodô hasn’t renewed his contract with Fiorentina yet: the details and interest from Inter and Barcelona, and where he might go in the summer
THE DETAILS OF THE NEGOTIATIONS
Among the team’s key players is the Brazilian Dodô, a right-back born in 1998 who can play both as a full-back and in a wide role. With his contract due to expire in June 2027, there has long been talk of a possible renewal, but the situation is currently at a standstill: talks began over a year ago, but there is a gap between the player’s demands and the club’s offers, and – more or less – it remains the same. Furthermore, in recent months, the club – which had previously been pushing for an extension – is playing for time as it wants to assess the player’s performance and condition between now and the end of the season.
WHERE CAN DODO GO?
The parties may revisit the issue of an extension in a couple of months’ time, at the end of the season, when it will also be clear whether Fiorentina have managed to stay in Serie A or not. Given that his contract expires in a year’s time, should no agreement be reached on a renewal, Dodô could leave the Viola next summer, thus allowing the club to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time. Barcelona and Inter are among the clubs that have shown interest in the Brazilian in recent months, whilst Roma also made enquiries in the summer, viewing him as a transfer alternative to Wesley.