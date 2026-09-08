Who will win the Champions League? Opta’s predictions: Inter the only Italian side in the top 10, Como better than Napoli

The Opta Supercomputerhas once again calculated, in percentage terms, the chances of winning the Champions League for every team in the competition. According to Opta, the favourites for the 2026-27 Champions League, whose league phase begins today, are Arsenal, followed by Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Paris Saint Germain sit fourth after back-to-back wins, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are, respectively, 'only' fifth and sixth.





Among the Italian sides, it is surprising that Napoli (23rd), according to Opta, have less chance of success than Como (16th). Roma are 12th, while Inter are the only Italian team in the top 10, sitting in 9th place among the favourites.