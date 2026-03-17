Who is Gabriel Larsen Rajkovic, the 15-year-old Valerenga player who made his debut in the Norwegian league?

Bodø/Glimt’s elimination from the Champions League round of 16 does not detract from the Norwegian side’s achievements; during the group stage, they beat Manchester City and Atlético Madrid before knocking Inter out in the two-legged play-off tie (winning both the first leg and the return leg at San Siro). This is a sign that football is on the rise in Norway; there is a strong focus on young talent over there, and what happened during the Vålerenga v Sandefjord match set a new league record. For the home side, on the opening day of the league – the season has only just begun there – a 15-year-old made his debut: his name is Gabriel Larsen Rajkovic; he came on in the closing minutes and set the record for the youngest player to feature in the Norwegian league, surpassing current Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard (who made his debut for Stromsgodset at the time).