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FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-PSG-ASTON VILLAAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Who is Brian Djomeni Madjo, the 17-year-old Aston Villa player in goal against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup final

B. Madjo
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
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The profile of the very young Villans centre-forward

Who is Brian Djomeni Madjo, the standout figure in an Aston Villa shirt on his debut in an official first-team match in the European Super Cup final against Paris Saint Germain?


Brian Djomeni Madjo is one of the young talents Aston Villa have decided to back for the future. Born in Enfield on 12 January 2009, the striker has Cameroonian roots and came through in Luxembourg, where he took his first steps with Marisca Mersch and RU Luxembourg.


He moved to Metz in 2023, where he completed his youth development before making his first-team debut on 17 August 2025 in Ligue 1 against Strasbourg. A few months later, he signed his first professional contract.


Aston Villa were convinced by his talent and signed him on 12 January 2026 for €12 million. A powerful centre-forward with good technique, Madjo has drawn comparisons with Romelu Lukaku for his characteristics.


  • National team

    Already making his mark on the international stage, he made his senior Luxembourg debut in March 2025 before choosing, in September of the same year, to answer the England Under-17 call-up. Now at Aston Villa, he is ready to continue his development in English football.

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  • The youngest goalscoring debut

    Madjo scored Aston Villa's equaliser on the stroke of half-time in their 2-1 Super Cup final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the youngest player to play in a European final and the youngest player to score in a European final.

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