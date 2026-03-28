Where to watch Operazione Nostalgia on TV and streaming: channel, kick-off time and line-ups

The latest news, for fans of the sport, is sensational: as announced by Operazione Nostalgia via its social media channels, Alessandro Nesta will be among the players taking part in the 5-a-side indoor tournament at the Palazzetto dello Sport in EUR. A big name, but there is another sensational piece of news to add: Nesta and Totti will be playing for the same team – Italy, of course. In Rome, the last time they were seen together in the same shirt was during the Italy v Rest of the World friendly on 16 December 1998.



