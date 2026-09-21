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Serie C Serie C / YouTube
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What surprises Cittadella, Ravenna and Sorrento are! But Brescia, Reggiana-Spezia and Bari are looming: the latest on Serie C

The first assessment of Groups A, B and C in Italy’s third tier, between confirmations and unexpected exploits. And a few disappointments...

Serie A has paused after a month and five rounds of the league season. Time for some early assessments, and not only in Italy's top flight: Serie C has also reached an early turning point, with six rounds played so far in Groups A, B and C and the first verdicts beginning to emerge in the third tier, amid unexpected exploits, surprises, confirmations and disappointments.


Now for a look at the three Serie C groups at the end of September:

  • Group A

    Cittadella are not only the best team in Serie C so far, but the best in Italy and one of the best in Europe: six wins from six matches so far, with 18 points collected, ten goals scored and just two conceded. Roberto Musso's Granata have already come through tough games, including the trip to Ospitaletto and the meeting with Juventus Under 23, without dropping a single point. A player at the club from 2000 to 2011, Musso then coached every level with the Patavini. Much of the credit goes to the goals of young Ukrainian midfielder Eduard Igantov, born in 2006 and developed in the youth academy, and to the experience of Paolucci, Falcinelli, Antonucci and Barberis, players who have also played in Serie A. Certainly among the best in the group, but not the favourites: that is Union Brescia, who are currently four points behind after two straight draws against Treviso and Trento, while the other surprise package in the section, Ospitaletto, currently fourth and led by striker Stefanoni, born in 2002 and on 3 goals so far, have just lost to Citta themselves. Arzignano are also going well, with goals and assists from the Nanni-Moretti pairing, alongside the confirmation of Alcione and Trento, third in the table, plus surprise packages Treviso and Dolomiti Bellunesi. Juventus Under 23, by contrast, are struggling, with three defeats and, before that, two straight draws. The Bianconeri have won only on the opening matchday, then collapsed. Novara, Pro Vercelli, Renate, have also disappointed, with the latter astonishingly bottom after two years of the play-offs, as are Folgore Caratese of Michele Criscitiello, director of Sportitalia, with just three points so far.

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  • Group B

    Group B has been the standout section so far, the tightest and most entertaining, with several evenly matched sides still in the hunt for top spot. Spezia lead the way on their own with 16 points after Monday's late win over Vis Pesaro at the Picco, having taken five wins and a draw, ahead of Grosseto and Reggiana on 14. Reggiana have been driven by Croatian striker Leon Sipos, formerly of Lecco and already on 7 goals, and by Manolo Portanova. Both are big clubs just down from Serie B, and both want to bounce straight back.

    Behind them, two surprise packages are keeping pace. Ravenna, level with the Emilian side, are only a relative surprise after reaching the play-offs last year and signing Simone Rabbi from Cittadella. Newly promoted Grosseto are the real shock, still unbeaten and on 12 points. Also going well are Livorno of the Lucarelli brothers, despite their derby defeat against Spezia, Torres with Lorenzo Di Stefano, Forlì and Atalanta Under 23, who sit in the play-off places along with Guidonia. Pescara have yet to convince and have been far too inconsistent, collecting just 8 points so far, while Perugia, on a run of three straight defeats, and Daniele De Rossi's Ostiamare, with 4 defeats so far, have disappointed. At the bottom, Vis Pesaro are a disaster.


  • Group C

    In Group C, just as in Group A, one side has caught everyone by surprise with the way they have started: Sorrento under Vincenzo Maiuri and with goal-scoring defender Riccardo Cargnelutti. They have five wins and one defeat so far, most recently at home against Bari, and 15 points on the board. The Rossoneri lead the group, chased by Potenza, who have started very well despite a difficult fixture list, drawing in Bari and losing in Salerno, and by Rastelli's team, who took a heavy derby defeat against Barletta but still regrouped to collect 13 points, leaving the group favourites just two points off the top. Casertana under Vinicio Espinal have also looked convincing. He impressed last year by taking Giana Erminio to the play-offs, and he is backing that up in Campania thanks to the goals of Jacopo Manconi, as are the usual Audace Cerignola. There have been two slip-ups against Picerno and Casertana, but also three wins against tricky opponents for Stefano Vecchi's Inter Under 23, who do not seem overawed by the teams from the South. Salernitana and Catania, on the other hand, have run into a few too many problems, with just 9 and 7 points and plenty of slip-ups. The new Foggia of Casillo and Auteri have disappointed, with no win since the opening matchday and a place in the play-off spots, just like the two Calabrian sides, Cosenza and Crotone, who are second from bottom and bottom and decimated by corporate problems.

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