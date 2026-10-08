What has happened to Koundé? On the bench with Barcelona and France, he is on the market: where he could go, including in Italy

After making his name in Spain, Koundé drew interest from Europe's biggest clubs before Barcelona paid millions to sign him, snatching him away from Chelsea. He initially struggled in Catalonia, then nailed down a regular starting spot and found success after switching from the centre to the flank and settling in at right-back. Over the years he became a tactical weapon above all for Flick who, by keeping him deeper, could afford a more attacking line-up.





Now, though, his central role in the blaugrana project has started to fade. His minutes have dropped sharply and, given his hefty wages too, the club would not be against a profitable sale. Koundé had already been linked with possible moves abroad in previous windows, especially to the Premier League, but the time may now have come to open a new chapter in his adventure.





Meanwhile, he has also lost ground in Flick's pecking order, with the manager now relying instead on Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo. The new Bleus head coach, Zinedine Zidane, has called him up but largely kept him on the bench too, preferring Kalulu. Between club and country, in the last six matches, he has played only 90 minutes out of the 540 available, a situation that demands reflection.



