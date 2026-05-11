What happens if teams are level on points in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga after matchday 34?

The title is already decided, so the final matchday (17 May) boils down to a thrilling fight for the remaining Champions League spots. RB Leipzig (3rd), VfB Stuttgart (4th) and Bayer Leverkusen (5th) are locked in a tight race for qualification. Down at the bottom, three sides are locked on the same points tally, while in the 2. Bundesliga only two outcomes are settled; everything else remains up for grabs.
But what happens if clubs are level on points after the final whistle? The answer is in the following article.