Nagelsmann evidently sees no sporting benefit in El Mala—and, pure speculation, no other justification for bringing him to the US.

Yet he evidently spots something worthwhile in Assan Ouedraogo, who made his World Cup qualifying debut but whose season was otherwise disrupted by injury. Even Chris Führich, despite impressing in the VfB shirt, appears to offer little that Nagelsmann cannot already access elsewhere in the squad.

This, in turn, leads to another point worth raising. Viewed objectively, the DFB squad now has three goalkeepers—with the designated No. 1 carrying an injury—five centre-backs, two left-backs, eight central midfielders, two playmakers, two right-wingers and four centre-forwards. Anyone paying attention will have noticed: there is no right-back and no left winger. The figure of eight for the central midfielders – be they defensive midfielders, attacking midfielders or completely versatile all-rounders – also stands out. And that's right: Ouedraogo is included in that count.

Yet it would be uncharacteristic for Nagelsmann and his staff to suddenly panic in the run-up to the Curacao game, cursing the absence of a left winger or right-back. They clearly had their reasons; otherwise, Josha Vagnoman or even El Mala might have been on the plane.

You are free to label this "a catastrophic mistake" or "extremely risky", but Nagelsmann and his staff do not deliberately undermine their own planning.