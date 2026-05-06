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Wesley Sneijder says UEFA should have CANCELLED Arsenal's Champions League decider vs Atletico Madrid before half-time & claims Gunners 'don't have any top players'
Sneijder calls for UEFA intervention
In a damning assessment of the semi-final clash, the former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker joked that the governing body should have stepped in and stopped the match before the half-time whistle had even blown. Bukayo Saka eventually scored the winning goal of the tie, but Sneijder felt the level of football on show was far below the standard expected of such a prestigious stage in European competition.
Speaking on Ziggo Sport, the outspoken Dutchman delivered a brutal verdict on the proceedings in north London. "I said after 35 minutes, UEFA must intervene," Sneijder said. "They need to call London: both teams off the pitch, and tomorrow the final will be played between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. I knew this would happen, Atletico dropped back and gave away possession, and Arsenal had a lot of control over the ball."
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No 'top players' at the Emirates
Sneijder did not stop at criticising the match itself, as he aimed a side-swipe at the personnel available to Mikel Arteta. While the Dutchman acknowledged the manager's achievement in leading the Gunners to secure their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win, he argued that the squad lacks genuine world-class talent compared to the European giants of the past.
"I looked at the players again, and Arteta already deserves a statue," Sneijder added. "He simply doesn't have any top players, and with the current squad, he manages to push Atletico back, which is impressive." The comments come despite Arsenal remaining unbeaten in the competition and conceding only six goals across 14 matches, showcasing a defensive resilience that has defined their run to Budapest.
Simeone refuses to make excuses
While Sneijder was busy questioning the quality of the match, Atleti boss Diego Simeone took a more humble approach to his side's exit. Despite a controversial moment where his team believed they should have been awarded a penalty, the Argentine refused to make excuses and instead focused on the strength of the Premier League leaders.
"If we were eliminated, it's because our opponent deserved to advance. They were clinical in the first half and earned their place. But what I feel is tranquillity, peace. The team gave everything they had," Simeone said. "We came to compete against an incredibly powerful team, and with our own strengths, we fought as hard as we could. I'm grateful to our fans, our players, and I'm proud to be where I am. I said during preseason at the stadium that we were going to compete, and we did. Unfortunately, we didn't win anything, that's true, but we reached places that aren't easy to reach."
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Eyes on the final in Budapest
The Gunners will now head to Budapest to face the winner of the clash between PSG and Bayern Munich. The French side currently hold a 5-4 lead following a chaotic first leg, a match that Sneijder clearly feels represented a higher level of football than what was witnessed in London. Arteta will likely ignore the noise from the outside as he prepares his side for a historic showdown on the European stage, with Arsenal just 90 minutes away from potentially lifting their first-ever European Cup.