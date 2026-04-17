No sooner had the final whistle blown than Strasbourg striker Martial Godo sprinted towards the Mainz fans and hung his shirt on the corner flag. Germany international Nadiem Amiri saw this as a provocation, chased the Ivorian and bowled him over at full pace.
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“We’ve got our own back on them!” Mainz 05 players lost their cool completely after the disaster and provocations against Racing Strasbourg
The incident escalated when striker Phillip Tietz waded in and began loudly berating Godo, drawing in more and more players from both sides and sparking a full-blown scuffle. Several stewards eventually intervened to separate the teams and restore order.
Referee Joao Pinheiro later produced a straight red card for Amiri’s shove and a yellow for Godo’s provocation.
“Last week they didn’t respect us, but we kept our cool. We got our own back on the pitch,” Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha told Canal+. Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel, however, called the altercation “childish”: “There was a scuffle and Nadiem then pushed his opponent. The referee saw it. It’s all actually unnecessary, but no big drama.”
Mainz manager Urs Fischer has urged his players to stay calm
Mainz manager Urs Fischer urged his players to stay calm in the face of provocation and to accept defeat gracefully. “When you lose 0–4, you should congratulate the opposition and not get riled up. I understand that, though. In the heat of the moment, you’re disappointed. I can’t say exactly what happened there; I was high-fiving the players,” the Swiss coach said at the press conference.
On the pitch, Mainz had little to offer against their French hosts. Despite a promising 2-0 first-leg win, the visitors deservedly lost 4-0 in Strasbourg and failed to reach the last four.
Sebastian Nanasi (26’) and Abdoul Ouattara (35’) quickly cancelled out the first-leg cushion, and late goals from Julio Enciso (69’) and Emmanuel Emegha (74’) left the visitors shell-shocked. For long spells, the gulf in class was clear, and only the excellence of goalkeeper Daniel Batz—who even saved a 66th-minute penalty from Emegha—prevented an even heavier defeat.