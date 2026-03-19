"We come from a small fishing town in northern Norway": Champions League sensation Bodø/Glimt unveils a very special new kit

The kit is being promoted in particular through a global video campaign featuring footage from Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Tokyo (Japan) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). The aim is to highlight Bodø/Glimt’s growing global popularity following their recent successes in the Champions League – with new fans and admirers all over the world.

"We come from a small fishing town in northern Norway, but more and more people around the globe are following Bodø/Glimt," said captain Patrick Berg in the video. "We are proud to have them on board now too."

Bodø/Glimt had surprisingly made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a strong finish to the group stage. In the last three matchdays, the Norwegians followed up a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund with sensational victories against Manchester City (3-1) and at Atlético Madrid (2-1). This saw them climb to 23rd place, securing their place in the play-offs.

There, Bodø/Glimt caused another sensation, knocking last year’s finalists Inter Milan out of the competition with two wins (3–1 and 2–1). In the round of 16, a 3-0 first-leg victory over Sporting Lisbon had them on course to reach the last eight in Europe – but the return leg in Portugal on Tuesday ended in a 5-0 defeat after extra time, meaning Jens Petter Hauge and his teammates were ultimately knocked out.

Nevertheless, Bodø/Glimt have made history. The new kit is intended for the 2026 season, which has just begun; unlike most other European leagues, the Norwegian league is played during the calendar year. Due to their commitments on the international stage, Bodø/Glimt have not yet featured in league action and had a bye in the league opener last weekend. The Champions League round of 16 side’s first league match is now scheduled for early April away to Kristiansund BK.



