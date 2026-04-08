'We are alive!' - Alvaro Arbeloa backs Real Madrid to recover from Bayern Munich defeat as Kylian Mbappe goal keeps them in Champions League tie

Arbeloa was particularly frustrated by the nature of the goals conceded, which he felt were avoidable products of unforced errors rather than tactical brilliance from the opposition. He also detailed the advice he gave his players during the height of the tension to ensure they remained competitive for the second leg.

Addressing the turnovers and his tactical dialogue with Vinicius Junior, Arbeloa insisted: "We talked a lot about how, when we played the ball out from the back and they pressed us, we had to be very careful with turnovers, to be very well protected.

"We talked about it before the match, at halftime, and we barely had time to sit down before that goal came, which was a real blow. They scored from two turnovers, not from organized attacks. In the end, we were left with the feeling that we could have scored a few more chances, but above all, that we're still in it and that we're going to Munich to win the game.

"I was telling [Vinicius] that one goal could keep us in the tie, that we shouldn't get carried away, even after we made it 1-2. Sometimes we took too many risks; 1-3 would have made things a bit more complicated. We have to keep our heads, because right now we're still in it and very hopeful.”