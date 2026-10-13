Watford in crisis, Elton John hits out at Dionisi and Pozzo: “Saddened to have to witness all this”

"As a long-time Watford supporter, I am very bitter and disappointed by the decline of recent weeks. I am truly sorry for the fans who have had to witness all this." The artist's words followed another defeat for the team he loves. Burnley arrived at Vicarage Road and raced into a 3-0 lead after 25 minutes. The match ended 4-0, an important win for the visitors, who had previously won just one league match in 2026 and had not won away from home for almost a year.





In their last six matches, Dionisi's Watford have lost five times, including three consecutive league defeats. Fans have loudly protested against the Pozzos' ownership and booed the club's coaching and management. Watford have been out of the Premier League since 2022 and have never finished higher than 11th in the Championship.





Dionisi has managed Watford since June. He signed a two-year contract but must now turn things around. He is the 12th manager, excluding interim appointments, to take charge of the club since the end of the 2020-21 season. His squad includes several players who have played in Serie A, such as Ravaglia, Mlacic, Zemura, Payero, Bove and Iker Bravo.





A Hornets fan since childhood, Elton John has been the club's owner on two separate occasions: he led them from the fourth division to second place in Division One and qualification for European competitions under Graham Taylor in the 1970s and 1980s. He then returned to the helm in the mid-1990s and, after bringing Taylor back, took the team back to the Premier League in 1999 with two consecutive promotions before selling the club in 2002.





Now 79, Elton John published Watford Forever in 2024, a book about his bond with the club. The music legend even has a stand at Vicarage Road named after him.