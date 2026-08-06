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Alex Labidou

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first Inter Miami goal since returning from Argentina's 2026 World Cup run

Inter Miami CF vs Atletico de San Luis
Inter Miami CF
Atletico de San Luis
Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi looked back to his best for Inter Miami, scoring his first goals since returning from Argentina World Cup duty against Atletico San Luis in the Leagues Cup. David Rodriguez gave the Liga MX side the lead after just four minutes, but the 39-year-old responded with two goals as Miami struck four times before the match was suspended due to weather.

  • Inter Miami CF v Atletico San Luis - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    Immediate reaction

    Messi responded almost immediately, getting on the end of an accurate cross before applying a textbook finish in the 11th minute. From there, Miami got rolling, as Telasco Segovia scored just 15 minutes later to give the Herons a 2-1 lead. Messi then added his second to make it 3-1 before Micael scored a fourth before halftime.

    Atletico pulled one back through Rafa Llorente, who scored an incredible inswinging effort from just outside the box. The match was then paused due to weather before resuming roughly 30 minutes later.


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  • Watch the clip

    Watch Messi's opener here.

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    Another MVP season on the way?

    In addition to the two goals, Messi also added an assist for Miami's fourth goal. In MLS play, he currently sits on 12 goals and eight assists.

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    What comes next?

    Following Miami's match against Atletico, the team will face Liga MX giants Monterrey on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Leagues Cup
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Monterrey crest
Monterrey
MON
Leagues Cup
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Atletico de San Luis crest
Atletico de San Luis
SAN