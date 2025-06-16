'I want it all' - Jack McGlynn and his world-class left foot have World Cup ambitions, and despite 'luxury' label and bitter Philadelphia Union exit, he's targeting 'biggest stage'

EXCLUSIVE: Knocked for defensive liabilities, big-striking McGlynn knows there's a World Cup on the line - and minds to change

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Just seconds into the U.S. men's national team's friendly against Turkey, Jack McGlynn showed what he can do. It was no secret or surprise, and if Turkey had done any measure of scouting, they never would have allowed it. The book on McGlynn reads "world-class left foot" over and over again on every single page and, by showing him onto that left foot, Turkey allowed McGlynn to create magic.

That's what McGlynn can do but, when the discussions about McGlynn begin, they so often come with a caveat. It's not so much what he can do with that otherworldly left foot, but rather all of the other things he can't when the ball doesn't happen to fall onto it.

"Not athletic enough," many say. "No defensive instincts" is the take that usually follows it. The stats don't necessarily dispute it. Some would describe him as a "luxury player" - someone who has a very specific skill at a legitimate elite level, but falls short at other things that matter. Can you carry a luxury player on a national team? Isn't that the definition of luxury? Can someone with those labels make it to the highest level?

Those are the outside perceptions. McGlynn understands them. He knows them. And, over the course of an exclusive interview with GOAL, he makes it all pretty damn clear that he absolutely hates them. He rejects them. He'll prove it, too.

"People who think I'm slow, they don't know what they're talking about," McGlynn says, rising out of his chair with the speed convincing enough that he might just be right. "You see people being like 'Oh, he's slow.' But did you see my goal? Have you seen any of my goals this year? It's me running at speed and getting onto a ball. People don't know what I can do. People just think I'm slow."

Changing those perceptions will, ultimately, make the difference for McGlynn. There are things he can do with the ball that no other player in the USMNT pool can do. He's a legitimately elite passer. His versatility is rapidly becoming an asset. Perhaps most importantly, he's one of the few players in American soccer who can get people out of their seats. He's made a habit of doing that by pinging in long shots that will repeatedly be shown on year-end highlight reels.

McGlynn, though, has doubters. It's an opinion for them, but, for McGlynn, it's very personal. There's a World Cup on the line and there are minds to change. For McGlynn, it begins this summer, with the USMNT in the Gold Cup, with the most important stretch of his career thus far.

"I'm here to try to get a spot," he says. "I'm a young guy, I'm an MLS guy, and I'm trying to come here and claim a spot and get on the World Cup team. I can't just be like, 'Oh, I'm happy I scored one good goal.' I want it, you know? I really want it, and I want it all."