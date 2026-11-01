Besiktas travelled to Kasimpasa, managed by former Inter player Emre Belozoglu, hoping to confirm their recovery and mark a definitive fresh start. A win would have moved them within three points of Galatasaray, the Turkish league leaders. Instead, Dusan Vlahovic scored again, but Besiktas conceded at the death to draw 2-2, once more extinguishing Vincenzo Italiano's dreams of glory.

Through no fault of his own, the former Juventus striker from Serbia also found himself caught up in a significant collision during play. He turned to an old Mario Balotelli saying: "Why always me?".