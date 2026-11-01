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Besiktas JK v Rams Basaksehir FK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Vlahovic scores again, gets slapped and shouts “Why always me?” à la Balotelli, but Italiano’s Besiktas falter again

Kasimpasa
Besiktas
Super Lig
Juventus
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas

Besiktas draw again and allow Galatasaray to go six points clear.

Besiktas travelled to Kasimpasa, managed by former Inter player Emre Belozoglu, hoping to confirm their recovery and mark a definitive fresh start. A win would have moved them within three points of Galatasaray, the Turkish league leaders. Instead, Dusan Vlahovic scored again, but Besiktas conceded at the death to draw 2-2, once more extinguishing Vincenzo Italiano's dreams of glory.

Through no fault of his own, the former Juventus striker from Serbia also found himself caught up in a significant collision during play. He turned to an old Mario Balotelli saying: "Why always me?".

  • Vlahovic back among the goals

    Back after just under a month out had interrupted his remarkable six-goal start to the season, the Serbian scored from a Murillo assist in the 47th minute, early in the second half. He had not found the net since 11 October against Kocaelispor, and Besiktas fans had begun to criticise and grumble about him. He answered them on the pitch, just as he likes it. It was not enough.

  • The slap received and “Why always me”

    Defenders manhandled Vlahovic throughout the match, but one incident in particular left him, Italiano and everyone at Besiktas furious. Following an aerial challenge, Vlahovic was pulled to the ground and defender Arous slapped him. The referee did not even go to the VAR monitor to review the incident.

    Back on his feet, Vlahovic looked towards the fourth official and Italiano's bench, spread his arms and shouted "Why always me?" Mario Balotelli made the phrase famous during his time at Manchester City.

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