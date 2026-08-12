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Mateo Pellegrino ParmaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Viviano praises Paratici: “Pellegrino is reminiscent of Luca Toni”

Fiorentina
Transfers
M. Pellegrino

The former goalkeeper speaks about Fiorentina’s latest transfer dealings

Former goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, speaking on FirenzeViola radio, praised Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici: "I challenge anyone to say that at the start of the transfer window they would have expected Fiorentina to manage to sell Piccoli for €18 million".


  • "An excellent piece of business that confirms the fact that a good sporting director is one who knows how to sell well, because buying is easy if you have financial resources," Viviano adds. "I also really like the signing of Pellegrino; last year he showed that he is not the classic 'big target man', but someone who combines well with the rest of the team, he did a lot of hold-up play and often brought his team-mates into the game."


    Viviano is fully on board with the striker arriving from Parma: "He is not very technical, but he is the kind of striker who scores fine goals in the box, from a distance he can be reminiscent of Luca Toni".

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