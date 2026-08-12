Viviano praises Paratici: “Pellegrino is reminiscent of Luca Toni”

"An excellent piece of business that confirms the fact that a good sporting director is one who knows how to sell well, because buying is easy if you have financial resources," Viviano adds. "I also really like the signing of Pellegrino; last year he showed that he is not the classic 'big target man', but someone who combines well with the rest of the team, he did a lot of hold-up play and often brought his team-mates into the game."





Viviano is fully on board with the striker arriving from Parma: "He is not very technical, but he is the kind of striker who scores fine goals in the box, from a distance he can be reminiscent of Luca Toni".