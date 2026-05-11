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Vinicius Junior taunts Barcelona fans with Champions League reminder during Real Madrid's Clasico defeat at Camp Nou
Vinicius reacts to Camp Nou hostility
The final El Clasico of the season proved to be a difficult affair for Real Madrid, as they struggled to find their rhythm against a dominant Barcelona side. With the home crowd in full voice, Vinicius became a primary target for the locals, facing relentless whistling and jeers every time he touched the ball on the flank.
Never one to shy away from a confrontation with opposing fans, the Brazilian talisman opted for a non-verbal response to the provocation. Standing directly in front of the stands, the wide-man was spotted making a "one" gesture with one hand and a "five" with the other, a clear reference to the gulf in continental success between the two Spanish giants, with Real boasting 15 Champions League titles compared to Barca's five.
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A reminder of European dominance
While Barca's win secured their second successive La Liga crown, Vinicius wanted to ensure no one forgot which club holds the unofficial crown of 'Kings of Europe'.
The interaction added another layer of spice to what was already a high-tension encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou. For Vinicius, it was a way to maintain defiance even as the scoreboard went against Alvaro Arbeloa's men, highlighting the historic pedigree of the club from the capital.
Barcelona clinch La Liga title
Despite the taunts from the Madrid No. 7, the night ultimately belonged to the Blaugrana. The victory was more than just a win over their bitter rivals; it served as the definitive blow in the title race.
Hansi Flick has successfully guided Barca to back-to-back La Liga crowns, asserting a period of domestic dominance that has left Madrid playing catch-up in the league table.
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Real second best again
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick after just nine minutes, and Ferran Torres doubled Barca's lead a short while late, firing into the top corner after a superb assist from Dani Olmo. Barca ultimately strolled to a 2-0 victory to move 14 points clear at the La Liga summit with only three games left to play.
Real must now do some serious soul searching after a second straight season without a major trophy, with Vinicius' taunts unlikely to dampen Barca's celebrations.