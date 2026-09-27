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River Plate v Rosario Central - Torneo Clausura 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: 'You thief': a blatant insult to the referee, Di Maria imitates Messi and lifts the Super Cup

Estudiantes
Rosario Central
Super Cup
A. Di Maria
L. Messi
Argentina

Verón's revolution: a fierce battle

Rosario Central won the Supercopa Internacional in Argentina after beating Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 at the Madre de Ciudades stadium. It was the club's fourteenth title, made up of five first-division league titles and nine domestic cups.

Amid the controversial refereeing decisions, Di María proved decisive with two goals.

The final pitted the 2025 league leaders against the winner of that year's Copa de Campeones.

It ended in chaos. Violent clashes broke out between the players, punches flew and Estudiantes president Juan Sebastián Verón rounded on referee Darío Herrera, who could not even blow the final whistle, according to Marca newspaper.

  • Di María's brilliance and Verón's revolution

    The Spanish newspaper reported that the match began with great intensity from the very first second. Estudiantes went ahead after 53 seconds through Alexis Castro.

    It continued: "Despite the early goal and injuries to Estudiantes players, one of them the Uruguayan Gabriel Neves, who was taken to hospital by ambulance due to a wrist injury, Rosario Central managed to draw level thanks to the brilliance of Ángel Di María, who scored a superb free-kick, imitating the style of his friend Messi."

    Di María completed the comeback before half-time from the penalty spot, his second of the night. The goal set the match alight. The VAR had awarded the penalty after contact between Leandro González Pírez and Enzo Copetti, and the decision infuriated the La Plata side.

    Verón wasted no time responding: "It is unbelievable how they are allowed to get away with it to this extent, to rob you. It is unjustifiable. Is this what makes us come here? A ridiculous farce."


    Read also: Former Real Madrid star analyses Vinícius's complicated situation and warns Mourinho

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  • This is where the war began: "The ball is all yours, you thief"

    The stalemate held until stoppage time in the second half. Fernando Muslera, the Estudiantes goalkeeper, went up for a desperate shot. It came to nothing, and Julián Fernández broke away on the counter to finish it off, 1-3.


    Marca continued: "And here the war began. A fierce confrontation, punctuated by shoves and punches between the players of both teams, forced the two sides to retreat quickly to the dressing rooms before the match resumed."


    The paper added: "And in the midst of the chaos, the president of Estudiantes, Juan Sebastián 'La Brujita' Verón, came onto the pitch and addressed the referee, saying: 'The whole ball is yours, you thief', reigniting their previous dispute in 2015 following the controversy over the Argentine Football Association's recognition of Rosario Central's league title."

    Read also: Provisional date: a single step separates Militão from returning to Real Madrid

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Copa Argentina
Club Atletico Platense crest
Club Atletico Platense
CAP
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Estudiantes
EST
Liga Profesional
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Banfield
BAN
Rosario Central crest
Rosario Central
ROS