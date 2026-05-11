VIDEO: Watch moment furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of London Stadium after celebrating in home end
Chaos erupts in the home end
The atmosphere at the London Stadium turned toxic on Sunday afternoon as a series of fan videos captured a violent confrontation within the West Ham United sections. A small group of men were seen being shoved and kicked down the stairwells by a mob of home supporters, who subjected the individuals to a barrage of verbal abuse while forcing them toward the exits - as The Sun reports. The physical altercation broke out in the wake of a crucial goal for the visitors from Leandro Trossard, which appeared to blow the cover of rival fans sitting in the wrong end.
It is understood that several Arsenal followers had managed to secure tickets within the West Ham designated areas of the stadium. While many remained anonymous throughout the first half, the emotional rollercoaster of the match eventually led to their discovery. Security personnel and stewards were seen rushing to the scene to intervene, struggling to maintain order as the incensed home crowd turned their attention away from the pitch to deal with the perceived intruders.
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Deadlock broken as tempers flare
The match itself was a cagey affair until the final ten minutes when Trossard delivered right on time to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute. The Belgian's strike sent the official away end into raptures, but it also appears to have prompted the celebrations in the home stand that sparked the violent ejections.
The result leaves Arsenal just two victories away from claiming their first Premier League trophy in over two decades. However, the victory was not without its costs, as the Mikel Arteta's side were forced to navigate a difficult afternoon, particularly after losing Ben White to a serious knee injury in the first half. Despite the personnel setback, the north London side showed the defensive resilience needed to stay at the summit of the table.
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VAR controversy adds to the fire
If the Trossard goal lit the fuse, a dramatic stoppage-time VAR decision caused the stadium to explode. Callum Wilson thought he had snatched a priceless point for the Hammers in the 95th minute, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to rule the goal out following a lengthy review. The official explanation stated a foul had been committed on David Raya before the ball crossed the line, a decision that left the home bench and players absolutely stunned.
West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen launched a scathing attack on officiating standards following the delay, which lasted approximately five minutes. The Hammers star was visibly distraught, arguing that the lack of consistency in subjective calls is damaging the integrity of the competition, especially during the pivotal final weeks of the season where every point counts for those fighting against the drop.