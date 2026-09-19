Brighton tore Arsenal apart on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners in the fifth round of the Premier League. They toyed with the reigning champions' defence and turned the contest into a rout, handing Arsenal their first defeat of the season and ending a perfect run of four straight wins.
This was no narrow slip. Arsenal looked desperately weak in defence and physically off the pace, their midfield and back line unable to live with Brighton's speed and movement. The hosts were sharper and better organised, punishing the gaps and mistakes again and again.