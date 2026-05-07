VIDEO: The next 'Waka Waka'? Shakira shares snippet of official 2026 World Cup song

Few artists are as closely linked to the World Cup as Shakira. Her 2010 smash hit 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' remains the gold standard for tournament anthems, racking up billions of views and becoming the definitive soundtrack for a generation of football fans. Now, the singer is looking to replicate that magic for the 2026 edition, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The official theme song for the upcoming tournament has been titled 'Dai Dai'. Shakira revealed that the track is scheduled for a full release across all major streaming platforms on May 14.