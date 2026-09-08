Kylian and Ethan Mbappé wrote contrasting chapters on the same night in the UEFA Champions League. The elder brother shone for Real Madrid against Inter Milan. The younger caught the eye with Lille against Real Betis, only for his night to take an unexpected turn.

Kylian struck early in the clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan. He pounced on a defensive error in the 14th minute and fired past the Italian side to open the scoring, handing Los Blancos the lead at the start of their Champions League league phase campaign.

That goal took Mbappé to 71 in the UEFA Champions League, according to Opta, drawing him level with Raúl González and into the competition's top five scorers of all time.