The latest ranking by the Opta network of the world's strongest football leagues has sparked a wide wave of controversy across the sporting community and the Saudi media. The Roshn League landed in a surprisingly low position despite the major boom the competition has witnessed in recent years and its signing of some of the game's most prominent stars and coaches. Questions are now being renewed over the criteria that give some leagues an advantage over others.
The 6 November 2026 update placed the Saudi league 38th in the world, with an average rating of 74.7 points. That left it trailing the Polish and Peruvian leagues. England topped the list, followed by Spain, Germany, Italy and France.