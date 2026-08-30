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FBL-WC-2022-MATCH40-KSA-MEXAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: New president of the Saudi federation: We are targeting two titles, and there is no place for individualism

Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"... we will be among the leading nations of the world"

Badr Al-Rzaiza took charge of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Sunday, after board elections were settled unopposed. His arrival marks a new phase, with both the incoming president and his predecessor stressing the need to build on the progress of recent years and keep developing Saudi football.

Confirmed as president by acclamation, Al-Rzaiza wasted no time in sending a direct message to Yasser Al-Misehal, who ends seven years at the head of the board. He voiced his appreciation for everything the previous board had delivered.

  • 7 years that were not easy

     Al-Rzaiza spoke straight after his election. "I did not prepare any words, nor did I arrange anything, because I was keen on one thing, which is to say: thank you Yasser Al-Misehal, you and your colleagues, seven years were not short," he said, according to what was published by the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper account on X.

    His board, he affirmed, aims to build on the achievements already made and to develop Saudi football over the coming period. He pointed to the financial support enjoyed by Saudi sport as a key factor in continuing that work.

    Arriyadiyah newspaper quoted the new president of the Saudi federation as saying: "Seven years were not easy on the previous board, and we thank our colleagues for what they offered and what they did during their past period."

    He added: "Today Saudi football is witnessing notable financial support from the leadership and the Ministry of Sport, and we hope to continue the achievements. Ahead of us are the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup, and we are striving to win both."

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  • The secret behind winning unopposed: and the working method

    The new president of the Saudi Football Federation insisted that his list's victory by acclamation owed nothing to secrets or special arrangements. It came, he said, after he read the electoral regulations and made sure the required conditions were met. His board would not adopt an individualistic working style in the coming phase, according to the Asharq Al-Awsat account on the X platform.

    He also took the chance to thank every candidate who took part in the elections, noting that the process enjoyed considerable momentum.

    Answering a journalist's question, he said: "I thank you for this question because you have given me the chance to thank all my fellow candidates. In terms of momentum, these elections may be the highest, and praise be to God that fortune favoured us and that the list met all the conditions."

    Al-Ruzaiza turned to the working style his new board would adopt. Decisions would not be taken individually, he confirmed, but through consultation among the members of the board. "This is a mechanism that I believe is sustainable," he stressed.

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  • The scale of responsibilities

    Al-Ruzaiza laid out the scale of the challenge facing his board, insisting the next phase demands more work and development.

    He said: "We have a great deal of work ahead of us, and we are striving for more work and development, and for our sport to be at the forefront of the world's nations."

    President Badr Al-Ruzaiza leads the new Saudi Arabian Football Federation board, with Louai Meshabi as his deputy. Seven board members complete the line-up: Lamia bin Bahian, Fahd Al-Mansour, Salman Al-Sudairi, Thamer Al-Saadoun, Omar Al-Juraisi, Nicolas Coward and Gerard Roudy.

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