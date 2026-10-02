France and Italy shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw this Friday evening, meeting again in the third round of the UEFA Nations League. The night carried extra weight: Zinedine Zidane was back facing the Italian national team, this time from off the pitch.

The result lifted France to seven points and kept them top of Group One. Italy climbed to four points in third, the Azzurri hauling themselves level once more after falling a goal behind.