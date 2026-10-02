The draw handed Zinedine Zidane a night loaded with history. This was his first meeting with Italy since the 2006 World Cup final, when the sides drew 1-1 in Berlin before the Azzurri lifted the trophy on penalties.
That night ranks among the cruellest of Zidane's playing career. He was sent off in extra time for headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi, trudging off the pitch in his final appearance in a France shirt.
Nearly 20 years on, Italy stamped their authority on Zidane once again, though in a very different way. They denied France the chance to celebrate and clung to a draw, souring part of the special evening Zidane had been waiting for against the team tied to the most contentious moments of his career.
The contest finished without a winner. Italy pocketed a precious point, and Zidane's night was once more bound up with the Azzurri, a scene that stirred memories of the Berlin final. The details differed this time, between one stadium and another, and between Zidane the player and the Zidane now living it all from a different seat.