Oscar Ruiz, the Colombian head of the Referees’ Committee at the Egyptian Football Association, has addressed the controversial incident in Al Ahly’s match against Ceramica Cleopatra, during which the Red Devils appealed for a late penalty.
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Video: Head of the Referees’ Committee states that the Al Ahly incident was not a penalty and maintains that the World Cup will vindicate his stance
The referee’s decision stands.
Ruiz backed referee Mahmoud Wafa’s decision to deny Al Ahly a penalty, explaining that Ceramica defender Ahmed Hani’s arm was in a natural position and there was no deliberate attempt to block the ball.
He added that a player cannot run with his hands pinned to his back, and keeping them by his side is standard practice in the game.
“A player doesn’t run with his arms behind his back like a penguin,” he explained. “If the hand is raised forward or upward, it’s a penalty. But if it’s behind the body, the player is simply trying to avoid the ball.”
The difference between Al Ahly’s situation and Al Masry’s
The head of the Referees’ Committee compared the incident to a similar one in the Pyramids–Al-Masry match, which resulted in a penalty for Al-Masry.
He stressed that, from a refereeing standpoint, the two incidents were distinct: in the earlier clip, a Pyramids player had deliberately raised his hand to block the ball, which he classified as a “block” and therefore a foul.
Al-Ahly's request
Ruiz confirmed that Al Ahly may review the VAR footage of the disputed incident, after the Red Devils formally requested access. He stressed that the committee respects the club and is committed to transparency—the same approach it took earlier when Ismaily made a similar request.
Wafa's actions
Regarding the allegations that referee Mahmoud Wafa had pushed some Al Ahly players, Ruiz explained that referees must maintain an appropriate distance from the players. He argued that the contact amounted to “touching” rather than “pushing” and stressed the need for mutual respect between officials and players.
The World Cup and support for Egyptian referees
Ruiz stressed that the application of the rules will be more apparent in major tournaments, explaining that fans will see the validity of these interpretations during World Cup matches, which use the same refereeing standards.
The Referees’ Committee chairman also praised the rising standard of Egyptian officiating, pointing out that four Egyptian referees will feature at the 2026 World Cup—proof, he said, of the “quality of work within the system”.
He also condemned personal attacks on referees, warning that some criticism has crossed the line—including threats against their families—and underlined the importance of respecting every member of the football community.
See also:
Video: The Egyptian Premier League is heating up: Al Ahly pounce on Pyramids’ slip-up to pile pressure on Zamalek.