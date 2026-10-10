Al-Hilal started on the front foot, and England's Ollie Watkins almost opened the scoring in the fourth minute, rising to meet a dangerous header only for Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to deal with it.

Two minutes later the leaders threatened again, Simon Boabre lashing a powerful strike straight into the hands of the Serbian keeper.

That bright opening told. Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a fine pass from Watkins in the 11th minute, finishing to hand the hosts the lead.

Al-Ittihad responded by working the ball through midfield, and Houssem Aouar nearly levelled in the 20th minute, his shot sliding just wide of the left post.

The equaliser was not long coming. Youssef En-Nesyri struck in the 22nd minute, collecting a superb pass from Marwan Al-Sahafi before unleashing a rocket that caught his compatriot Yassine Bounou by surprise. All square again, and the stands were ablaze.







