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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: El Clasico lives up to the promise: Al-Hilal inflict Al-Ittihad's first defeat in the Roshn League

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The summit delivers on its promises

Al-Hilal settled the eighth-round Clasico of the Saudi Roshn League in their favour on Saturday evening, beating rivals Al-Ittihad 3-2 in a thrilling encounter that swung one way then the other. Decisive goals flowed, yet the leaders held firm to their lead despite Al-Ittihad throwing everything at a comeback in the closing minutes.

The result handed Al-Ittihad their first league defeat of the season. Al-Hilal moved to 21 points at the summit, while Al-Ittihad stalled on 17 in second, a significant blow to their early title charge.

  • Martinelli sets the Clásico alight, En-Nesyri responds

    Al-Hilal started on the front foot, and England's Ollie Watkins almost opened the scoring in the fourth minute, rising to meet a dangerous header only for Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to deal with it.

    Two minutes later the leaders threatened again, Simon Boabre lashing a powerful strike straight into the hands of the Serbian keeper.

    That bright opening told. Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a fine pass from Watkins in the 11th minute, finishing to hand the hosts the lead.

    Al-Ittihad responded by working the ball through midfield, and Houssem Aouar nearly levelled in the 20th minute, his shot sliding just wide of the left post.

    The equaliser was not long coming. Youssef En-Nesyri struck in the 22nd minute, collecting a superb pass from Marwan Al-Sahafi before unleashing a rocket that caught his compatriot Yassine Bounou by surprise. All square again, and the stands were ablaze.



  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Watkins restores the lead: Somerville nets the third goal

    Al-Hilal refused to let Al-Ittihad enjoy their equaliser. Ollie Watkins restored the lead in the 30th minute, pouncing on his chance to turn his attacking dominance into a second goal.



    The English striker underlined his growing influence for the Leader. He had teed up the opener before taking matters into his own hands.

    Read also: Video: En-Nesyri's rocket catches Bono off guard, and a Moroccan embrace in the Clasico

    Al-Ittihad came out firing after the break in search of a leveller. Steven Bergwijn went close in the 50th minute, lashing a powerful effort just past the left post.

    They kept pressing to force their way back into the contest. Al-Hilal held their nerve, though, and stayed dangerous every time they broke into attacking areas.

    Simon Boabre almost stretched the lead in the 58th minute, rattling the crossbar with a fierce drive. Six minutes later Somerville made it three, firing a powerful shot into the left corner of Rajkovic's net. The goal handed his side a crucial cushion and left Al-Ittihad with a mountain to climb in the time that remained.


  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bergwijn ignites the finish: Al-Hilal hold on for the win

    Al-Ittihad refused to surrender despite trailing by two goals. They kept piling on the pressure in search of a route back into the game, and in the 89th minute they won a penalty. Steven Bergwijn stepped up and buried it, pulling a goal back for Al-Ameed and lighting up the final minutes of the Clasico.

    That strike piled the pressure on Al-Hilal with the gap down to a single goal. Now Al-Ittihad had to throw everything at what remained of the match in their hunt for an equaliser.

    Al-Zaeem held firm. They protected their lead to the final whistle and settled one of the most thrilling matches of the round.

    Victory confirmed Al-Hilal's credentials in the Roshn League title race, lifting them to 21 points and stretching their advantage over Al-Ittihad to four.

    For Al-Ameed, this was a first defeat of the season. They battled to the last, but it wasn't enough to deny their traditional rivals.



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