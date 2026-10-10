Al-Hilal settled the eighth-round Clasico of the Saudi Roshn League in their favour on Saturday evening, beating rivals Al-Ittihad 3-2 in a thrilling encounter that swung one way then the other. Decisive goals flowed, yet the leaders held firm to their lead despite Al-Ittihad throwing everything at a comeback in the closing minutes.
The result handed Al-Ittihad their first league defeat of the season. Al-Hilal moved to 21 points at the summit, while Al-Ittihad stalled on 17 in second, a significant blow to their early title charge.