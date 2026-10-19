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Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: "checkmate" and Salah's mask: Trabzonspor taunt Besiktas with fiery messages

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

The game is over

Trabzonspor beat Besiktas on Monday, and they made sure the win carried a message. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah led the way, and the result reopened old wounds.

Ozan Tufan and Mohamed Salah struck as Trabzonspor won 2-0, with the team continuing to shine under German head coach Thomas Reis.

Besiktas had opened official talks with Salah last summer, ahead of Trabzonspor, but the two parties never reached an agreement. The club's president then stirred controversy by claiming they had never wanted Salah in the first place, insisting that head coach Vincenzo Italiano had no desire to complete the deal.

  • Trabzon fired two messages at Besiktas after today's clash, with Salah leading the side to a commanding win.

    The first arrived in a video. A man carries a bag towards a receptionist standing in front of the Trabzon crest, only to be told "your money is worthless". Another figure then swaps the bag of the man who appears to represent Besiktas, a nod to the summer rejection of a move to the club.

    He leaves, climbs into his car and opens the bag. Inside sits a Trabzon shirt carrying the match result (2-0) and the line "the three points will stay here". The camera cuts back to the receptionist, who peels off a mask to reveal Mohamed Salah.

    The phrase "the game has begun" flashes up at the end, crossed out and replaced with "the game is over".

    A second tweet showed Salah wearing a royal crown, standing on a chessboard beneath a single word: "checkmate".



    The result lifted Trabzonspor to fourth in the Turkish league on 16 points. Besiktas slipped to fifth, their tally stuck on 15.

    Salah's goal in the match made him the outright leader of the Turkish league's scoring charts this season with 8 strikes.

    Read also: King of the big occasions: Salah's storm uproots Besiktas' dreams

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