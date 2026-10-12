Al Nassr got their AFC Champions League Elite campaign back on track on Monday evening, beating Uzbekistan's Navbahor 3-1 in the second round of matches. Cristiano Ronaldo shone. Drama and injuries, though, left plenty for "Al Alami" to worry about.

Three points mattered here. Al Nassr had opened their continental journey with a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Al Ain of the UAE, and this time Angelo and Ronaldo found the net, with the Uzbek side's defender turning the ball into his own goal to complete the scoring.