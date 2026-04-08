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من مباراة الأهلي والفيحاء - دوري روشن للمحترفينx/AlfayhaSC
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Video: Al-Fayha move Al-Ahli one step closer to the title… and a golden opportunity for Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal In a thrilling Saudi Arabian league clash, Al-Fayha secured a crucial victory that not only boosted their own hopes but also edged long-time contenders Al-Ahli a step closer to lifting the coveted championship trophy. The result has sent shockwaves through the title race, handing rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal a potentially decisive opening to seize control of the standings with fewer rounds remaining. With the league table now compressed, every match carries added significance. Al-Ahli’s slim margin for error means they can ill afford another slip-up, while Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be eager to capitalise on any further slip-ups. The title is still within reach for several teams, but Al-Fayha’s upset has undoubtedly reshaped the narrative and raised the stakes for the run-in

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Raqi is now adrift in the wind after Al-Fayha’s unexpected defeat. The result has left the club’s supporters and analysts alike reassessing its title credentials. With the campaign entering its decisive phase, the surprise loss to Al-Fayha has exposed vulnerabilities in Al-Raqi’s usually disciplined setup. The coaching staff will need to act quickly to restore confidence, shore up the defence, and rediscover the fluency that propelled them to the top of the table. Failure to do so could see their lead evaporate as rivals sense an opportunity to pounce. For now, the fans can only hope that the setback proves a mere blip rather than the start of a slide.

Al-Ahli Jeddah have taken another step back in the race for the Roshen Professional League title after falling into a 1–1 draw with Al-Fayha in Matchday 29 of the competition.

The draw lifted Al-Ahli to 66 points, temporarily second, one point clear of Al-Hilal and four adrift of leaders Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli’s goal came through Englishman Ivan Toney in the 36th minute, while Al-Fayha equalised in the 53rd minute. The result keeps the title race wide open: Al-Ahli now has 66 points, one clear of Al-Hilal and four behind Al-Nassr. With only a few rounds remaining, every slip could prove costly. For Al-Ahli, the draw highlighted both their attacking threat—underpinned by Toney’s sharp finishing—and their defensive vulnerability, as they failed to keep a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive match. Coach Mario Gomez will be concerned that his side could not turn dominance into three points, especially with key away fixtures looming. Al-Fayha, safely mid-table, showed discipline and patience, limiting Al-Ahli’s counter-attacking opportunities and punishing them on the break. Their 53rd-minute strike, born from a swift transition, underscored the value of resilience against higher-ranked opponents. The next round could be decisive. Al-Ahli must travel to Al-Taawon, while Al-Nassr hosts Al-Ettifaq. Al-Hilal, ever lurking, faces a winnable home test against Abha. Should Al-Ahli falter again, their title hopes could slip further out of reach.


  • Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    A lacklustre start The opening exchanges failed to ignite the crowd, with both teams cautious and error-prone in possession. There was little rhythm or tempo as midfielders repeatedly gave the ball away and forwards lacked sharpness in their movement. Defenders, though solid in the challenges they did face, looked nervy whenever the ball was crossed into their box. Goalkeepers, largely untroubled, spent more time kicking long than making saves. The match statistician recorded just two attempts on target in the first 45 minutes, both easily saved. Tactical adjustments are needed if either side hopes to find a breakthrough; at present, creativity is in short supply.

    The opening minutes of the Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha match were cautious, with play proceeding at a measured pace and no genuine attacking threat from either side.

    For long spells the action remained locked in the middle third, where possession ping-ponged without either coach able to carve out a clear sight of goal.

    Both benches appeared content to probe each other’s resolve, prioritising defensive organisation over bold attacks and keeping the tempo deliberately low. As the clock ticked on, however, pockets of urgency began to show. The midfield battle intensified as players sought to pick the lock of opposing formations with quick exchanges and incisive passes. The first real opportunity arrived in the 25th minute when {Ahly player} ghosted into space on the left and delivered a dangerous cross that was cleared at the last gasp by a vigilant defender. Almost immediately, {Faiha player} responded with a thunderous strike from distance that forced the Ahly goalkeeper into a smart save low to his right. These flashes demonstrated that, despite the cautious opening, neither side lacked the quality to punish mistakes. The remainder of the half saw the teams trade spells of possession, with patterns of play mirroring the opening exchanges: disciplined defending, patient build-up, and a reluctance to commit numbers forward without a clear point of reference. That said, the brief forays into the final third hinted at what might follow after the break, should either coach choose to roll the dice and chase a vital goal.

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  • The referee’s decision has sent shockwaves through Al Ahly. In a move that has left players, staff, and supporters reeling, the match official’s call proved decisive, altering the course of the contest and sparking widespread debate. Al Ahly, one of Africa’s most storied clubs, had been eyeing a crucial victory, but the referee’s controversial action denied them what seemed a certain triumph. The incident has now become a talking point across the football world, underlining the fine line between success and setback in the beautiful game. As the dust settles, the club and its fans are left to reflect on a bitter twist of fate that has temporarily derailed their ambitions.

    The referee dealt Al Ahli a major blow by disallowing a penalty in the 26th minute of the first half, despite the ball striking Al-Fayha striker Fashion Sakala’s hand.

    After initially pointing to the spot, the official reviewed the incident via VAR and ruled that no foul had occurred, sparking outrage among Al-Ahli supporters and German coach Matthias Jaissle. The drama unfolded during a period of intense pressure from the hosts, who had been pushing for an opener against a stubborn Al-Faiha defence. Television replays showed the ball striking Sakala’s arm at close range, but the referee ultimately concluded that the contact was accidental and did not warrant a penalty. Al-Ahli players surrounded the match official in protest, arguing that the decision had cost them a clear scoring opportunity. Coach Jaissle, known for his measured demeanour, was seen gesturing angrily toward the fourth official, convinced that his side had been denied justice. The controversy will undoubtedly fuel post-match debate about the role of VAR in critical moments, though the referee’s ultimate call stood, leaving Al-Ahli to search for other means to break down their opponents.


  • Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Tony has just broken the deadlock, firing his side into a crucial lead. The forward collected the ball on the edge of the box, held off a defender, and curled a clinical right-foot shot into the far corner. It was a typically composed finish from the club’s top scorer, who has now found the net 12 times this season. The goal came after sustained pressure from the home side, who had been knocking on the door for much of the opening half. For the visitors, it was a familiar story: despite their best efforts to contain Tony, one moment of magic has proved decisive. As the crowd roared in approval, the midfielder wheeled away in celebration, pointing to his name on the back of his shirt and sharing a raucous embrace with his teammates. His manager later described the strike as “pure class,” adding that Tony’s ability to deliver under pressure is what makes him such a valuable asset. The goal now puts the hosts in pole position to secure all three points, though there is still plenty of football to be played.

    English striker Ivan Toney broke the deadlock for Al-Ahli in the 36th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the penalty area after a thunderous effort from his French teammate Enzo Milot. With one clinical touch, Toney steered the loose ball into the net, showcasing the poise and predatory instincts that have defined his campaign.

    The strike took Tony’s league tally to 27 goals, propelling him into sole ownership of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts. He now sits one goal ahead of Al-Qadisiyah’s Julian Kenyonis, who has 26, and four clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran star of Al-Nassr, who occupies third place with 23 goals.

    The English striker now enjoys a four-goal cushion over Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 23 goals and sits third in the standings. Toni’s latest strike underscores his status as one of the most clinical finishers in the league. By converting the loose ball with minimal backlift, he showcased the poise and awareness that have become hallmarks of his game. His ability to read the movement of defenders, coupled with his predatory instincts inside the box, have propelled him to the top of the scoring charts. For Al-Ahli, Toni’s form provides a crucial platform as they pursue a top-four finish and potential Asian Champions League qualification. His goals have directly contributed to several come-from-behind victories, relieving pressure on the midfield and defence alike. As opposing coaches devise game plans to contain him, the forward continues to find new ways to influence matches, whether through clever movement, hold-up play or timely assists. With 27 goals to his name, Toni is now on course to challenge the single-season record of 35 goals, set by former Al-Hilal striker Andre Carrillo in 2018–19. Should he maintain his current ratio of roughly a goal every 90 minutes, the mark could fall within reach by the final round of fixtures in May. For now, his focus remains on helping Al-Ahli secure European places, knowing that each goal moves both club and country closer to their respective objectives.



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  • Al-Fayha launched a ferocious, well-timed assault that took Al-Ahli completely by surprise. The hosts exploited sloppy defending to carve open spaces and fire off a series of dangerous attempts on goal. Although Al-Ahli eventually settled and tried to hit back, the early shock left them chasing the game for long spells. Al-Fayha’s midfielders won the majority of 50-50 challenges, while their pacy wingers constantly stretched the visitors’ back line with intelligent runs and precise crosses. Defenders read attacks quickly and cleared danger when needed, and the goalkeeper made several sharp saves to protect the lead. At the other end, Al-Ahli’s usually potent strike force struggled to create clear chances, with passes often going astray in the final third. Set-pieces failed to cause serious alarm, and as the match wore on, frustration set in among the travelling supporters. Full-time saw Al-Fayha holding on to a hard-earned victory that underlines their play-off ambitions, while Al-Ahli will review costly lapses in concentration.

    Al Ahli, already ahead on the scoreboard, cranked up the pressure on Al-Fayha’s rearguard in the closing minutes of the first half, looking to kill the game early.

    Brazilian winger Galeno came close to doubling the lead in the 40th minute, unleashing a powerful shot that flew just wide of the left-hand post. Moments later, Ryan Hamed tested the visiting goalkeeper with a well-struck effort, only for the custodian to tip the ball over with an acrobatic save.

    The home side maintained their intense pressing after the interval, and French winger Enzo Milot nearly opened his account in the 50th minute with a thunderous drive that forced another outstanding stop from the visiting goalkeeper.

    Against the run of play, Al-Fayha’s Jason Mahraf pounced on a misplaced pass from English centre-back Chris Smalling in the 53rd minute, slotting the ball past Édouard Mendy with a cool finish to level the scores.



  • FBL-KSA-HILAL-NASSRAFP

    A golden opportunity for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have been handed a golden opportunity to strengthen their domestic and continental credentials. With key fixtures on the horizon, both clubs can capitalise on favourable match schedules, bolstered squads, and burgeoning fan support to secure vital victories. For Al-Hilal, a triumph in the upcoming derby would not only solidify their title aspirations but also send a powerful message to regional rivals. Similarly, Al-Nassr can use this moment to climb the standings and build momentum for the latter stages of the campaign. By seizing these fixtures, the Riyadh giants can enhance their brand, attract top talent, and reinforce their status as Saudi Arabian football’s leading lights.

    Al-Ahli pressed high and kept probing for a breakthrough, with Firas Al-Buraikan letting fly a dangerous shot in the 60th minute that forced the goalkeeper into a sharp save.

    In the 72nd minute, Galino rose to meet a cross with a powerful header that flashed narrowly wide, leaving the woodwork untouched but underlining Al-Ahli’s intent.

    Read also: From Morocco to Saudi Arabia, another blow dashes Mendy’s Roshen League
    dream. Read also: Refereeing expert drops a bombshell over Al-Ahli’s disallowed penalty against Al-Fayha.

    Fashion Sakala then threatened to dash Al-Ahli’s hopes with a potential second strike, only for Al-Raqi’s back line to clear the danger off the goal line.

    The resulting stalemate hands Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr a golden opportunity to seize control of the title race, as Al-Ahli take another step back following this unexpected setback.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF