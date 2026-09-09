Victor Osimhen challenge! Taiwo Awoniyi looking ‘hungry’ in bid to earn Nigeria recall - with Premier League relegation specialist leaving Nottingham Forest for Coventry

Awoniyi is under pressure to score goals, with Frank Lampard’s side yet to get up and running on that front in 2026-27, but ex-Sky Blues striker Morrison - who was speaking in association with Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - told GOAL when it was put to him that the 29-year-old looks fitter and sharper than he has for a while: “Definitely. You're spot on when you say he looks much better. He looks hungry.

“And you know what? He didn't really play at Forest. It was a bit stop-start. He had injuries. And then when you're not a number one and you're coming off the bench for five minutes here and there, you're not going to get confidence.

“I think what he's shown to me at Coventry is he's a different player. He looks hungry, runs in behind, he's causing a lot of problems. And for me, I think he'll be a good signing. And for what they're paying, I think £10-12 million, it could be a bargain if he scores the goals to keep them up.

“They've got Haji Wright to come back from injury. [Sidiki] Cherif, who they've signed for £20 million, a youngster. I think that might have been potential as well. So they've got a lot of attack. But the thing is, the goals they will get is from the likes of [Jack] Rudoni, [Ephron] Mason-Clark, [Tatsuhiro] Sakamoto, in them wide areas. They do have goals in their team at the moment, for sure.

“And Frank went to a different formation on the weekend anyway, because he did go to a five at the back. So he might get his wing backs forward. But that might have just been against Man City. So it'll be interesting how he goes this weekend. But yeah, there's a lot of positive signs to take from Coventry at the moment. I wouldn't press the panic button just as yet.”