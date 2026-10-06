Pio Esposito, Inter and Italy centre-forward, spoke on the sidelines of the Vialli Award the day after the Azzurri's 3-1 win over Turkey, a game in which the 21-year-old scored his seventh goal in 13 appearances. Presented with the Goleador Award, he said: "I can only thank the head coach for the trust he has shown in me from the very start. Wearing the Italy shirt is always a special emotion, always a different one. I have worn the Azzurri shirt since Under-16 level. When you wear the Azzurri shirt, it is the most beautiful emotion: it is every child’s dream when they start playing football".
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Vialli award, Pio Esposito: "Proud, Luca was a very humble person and an example for young people"
VIALLI
"I have always heard Vialli spoken of," he said, "as a very humble person and an example for young people, with strong moral values off the pitch. Receiving this award makes me very proud," concluded the striker born in 2005 who plays for Inter and Italy.
Inter
On how much he plays at Inter: "Inter have the two strongest strikers in the league. It is normal for there to be a lot of rotation. I am proud to have carved out my own space. We are looking at the present, step by step. I do not forget that I came from Serie B and in one year I played 50 matches".
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