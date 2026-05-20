According to the report, Undav has received a written offer to extend his contract until the summer of 2029. The deal also includes an option for an additional season, which can be activated based on his performance and playing time.
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VfB Stuttgart is on the verge of a new financial milestone: forward Deniz Undav has reportedly received a club-record transfer offer
The 29-year-old, already under contract until 2027, will earn a salary bump from €4.5 million to €5.5 million per year, according to Sport Bild. He will stay the club's top earner and also pocket a €2 million signing bonus.
Such terms are unprecedented at VfB, so the club's supervisory board had to approve the deal—a step that has not been required under president Dietmar Allgeier, who took office in 2024.
- Getty Images Sport
Daniz Undav is moving from Brighton & Hove Albion to VfB Stuttgart.
Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle has confirmed that contract talks with forward Deniz Undav will be "stepped up" once the season ends. The club still has Saturday's cup final against champions FC Bayern in Berlin to focus on.
"There is no question that Deniz is a very important player for us," Wehrle added. He declined to set a deadline, yet the club aims to resolve the matter before the start of next season. If talks break down, the forward's short remaining contract could allow a summer transfer.
Nevertheless, a swift resolution remains possible. Undav told Sky: "I've set myself a deadline, and if they do it before the World Cup – I'm here until next Tuesday – then it'll be tight. There's no reason not to; I've often said that I enjoy playing here. I like it here. I feel like a Stuttgart native, even though I'm not. We're not that far apart; perhaps it's just minor details." According to Sport Bild, one of these details is the signing-on fee.
Undav has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Swabian colours. Signed permanently from Brighton in 2024 for just under €27 million, the forward scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 competitive matches, playing a key role in Stuttgart's success.
Deniz Undav's performance statistics at VfB Stuttgart
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 116 57 30 18