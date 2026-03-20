Velasco’s tough stance and Gattuso’s unpopular decision: why it’s right to call up Chiesa for the national team

Selecting Chiesa for the national team is an unpopular choice, one for which Gattuso is ready to defend. When it comes to taking on responsibility, Rino has never shied away; if he has chosen to call him up, it is because he is convinced he can add value, not because of a lack of alternatives. And there are reasons to believe him. With 51 caps, Liverpool’s current number 14 – who hasn’t worn the Azzurri shirt since the round of 16 at Euro 2024 (a defeat against Switzerland) – is the striker with the most appearances in the squad, ahead of Raspadori (45), Retegui (26), Kean (24), Scamacca (22) and Pio Esposito (5). Within this group, he is the third-most capped player, behind only Donnarumma (79) and Barella (68). An experienced player who understands the importance of do-or-die matches and is aware of just how delicate the current situation is. A striker with qualities that no one else in the squad possesses, who has improved on Merseyside, particularly mentally. Who, coming off the bench, can truly make an impact, thanks to his intensity and quality. He has demonstrated this with the Reds this year. In this Italy squad, for now, he may not be a first-choice starter, but he can be a trump card.