The Premier League has pioneered plenty when it comes to video technology, yet other major leagues have overtaken it in several key areas.

English football rolled out fresh innovations this season. Cameras mounted on referees, dubbed "RefCam", now beam a live audio feed, and transcripts of the conversations between the video assistant referee and the on-field official have been published too.

Referees announcing video technology decisions to the crowd themselves also arrived early here, with the Premier League among the first competitions to try it.

That step marks a rare win for fans inside the ground. At least they get a direct explanation of the decision rather than simply watching the replay on the giant screens. Progress remains limited, though, because the "Match Officials Mic'd Up" programme still surfaces only once a month.

The season's first episode airs on Tuesday, an ideal chance to present the audio relating to the offside decision on Fernandez. Here's the snag: several controversial incidents have already come and gone with their audio recordings kept under wraps.

Consider Harry Maguire's handball before Manchester United's goal against Ipswich Town, or the penalty Arsenal never got against Aston Villa.

Both incidents sparked fierce debate. Yet weeks slipped by without the public hearing any audio to clarify how the referees thought, what the video assistant referee said, and why the decision landed as it did.

This is precisely where the Premier League can sharpen its approach to transparency. The issue isn't necessarily making everything available live. It's the speed of releasing information once the event has happened.

La Liga offers a different model. There, the audio and video relating to video technology interventions that demand a personal judgement from the referee get published, meaning the incidents where the on-field official heads to the pitchside screen to review footage and reach a fresh decision.

Crucially, these recordings land on social media a few hours after the final whistle. Not after weeks. Fans can make sense of the controversial calls while the argument over the match still rages, rather than waiting until the moment has lost most of its bite.

Serie A has gone another way. It scrapped the "Open VAR" programme, the Italian answer to England's referees' conversations show, at the end of last season. The move followed the pressure the programme piled on officials.

Germany has no permanent programme dedicated to presenting the details of video technology, though that could change in the coming seasons. The Bundesliga sticks to sharing audio only when necessary or when incidents genuinely warrant clarification.

No unified global model for handling video technology audio exists, then. Each league follows its own vision, split between those who favour wide disclosure, those who release only specific recordings, and those who steer clear of live broadcasting altogether.