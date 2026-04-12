According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid fans were far from pleased that coach Arbeloa granted the squad a day off on Saturday. The decision came despite their underwhelming 1–1 draw with FC Girona the day before, as he sought to give his star players vital recovery time.
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Uproar at Real Madrid ahead of the return leg against Bayern Munich? A decision by manager Álvaro Arbeloa appears to have caused a stir
Some fans booed Vinicius Junior and his teammates as they left the Bernabéu pitch on Friday evening after another disappointing result. According to Mundo Deportivo, this section of the crowd saw the subsequent day off as further proof of a lack of commitment.
Arbeloa, however, insisted at the post-match press conference after Friday’s draw with Girona, “Wednesday against Bayern will be our night; we’ll give it 200 per cent.” Having lost 1–2 at home in the first leg last Tuesday, Real must now produce a formidable performance in Munich if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals.
“My players believe they can stage a comeback, and that’s all I’m focused on,” Arbeloa emphasised. Real will resume training on Sunday morning as they begin preparations for the second leg at the Allianz Arena.
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Real Madrid: Is the season fizzling out without any title hopes?
Elimination by Bayern would leave Real facing a trophy-less campaign. They already exited the Copa del Rey at the last 16 to second-tier Albacete, and in LaLiga their deficit to leaders Barcelona has stretched to nine points after the Catalans’ convincing derby win over Espanyol on Saturday.
Against Girona, Federico Valverde had put Real ahead early in the second half, only for Thomas Lemar to equalise shortly afterwards. Late on, a denied penalty for Madrid—after Kylian Mbappé had been fouled inside the box—sparked fury. “For me, that’s a clear penalty—here and even on the moon,” Arbeloa railed after the match.
Meanwhile, former Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos offered a note of hope before the second leg in Munich. “From Real’s point of view, you have to reach the 70th minute with a chance of progressing. If you’re still in it at 0–0, 1–1 or even 1–0, you’re back in the game mentally. Real will always be dangerous, and Bayern will know that,” Kroos said on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen.
Real Madrid's upcoming matches
Date
Match
Competition
Wednesday, 15 April
FC Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Champions League
Tuesday, 21 April
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés
LaLiga
Friday, 24 April
Betis Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
LaLiga