In a surprise move, Ismaik cancelled loans that had already been approved, a decision that ultimately forced the proud, historic club into its second relegation to the fourth tier since 2017. The club ultimately fell €2.7 million short of the 3. Liga licence fee.

He then declared that he would not step in to avert insolvency. Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Jordanian stated: "I believe it is now clear to everyone that simply providing fresh funds year after year cannot be a solution." The real issue, he stated, "is not whether one person grants another a further loan. The question is how the club intends to build a stable future that is not dependent on emergency funding every season."

After main sponsor 'die Bayerische' invoked its relegation exit clause, reports indicate that the club now faces a 2.7 million euro shortfall to avoid insolvency—the very sum needed for third-division certification.

On Wednesday, club management confirmed to angry fans outside the Giesing headquarters that 1860 would indeed drop to the fourth-tier Regionalliga for the same reason.

"We didn't get the licence, which means we'll be playing in the Regionalliga next year," club president Gernot Mang explained, confirming that the club had failed to cover the 2.7 million euro shortfall by the 5 pm deadline.