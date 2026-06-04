Upheaval at 1860 Munich after 15 years of tyrannical rule! Investor Hasan Ismaik is out, effective immediately

Freedom for the Lions after 15 years of tyranny! TSV 1860 Munich's registered association has unilaterally terminated its cooperation agreement with investor Hasan Ismaik following the club's dramatic forced relegation to the Regionalliga. The club announced this in a press release, as quoted by *Bild*.
The statement reads: "TSV Munich 1860 e.V. has terminated the cooperation agreement concluded on 30 May 2011 with HAM Internaions with immediate effect for good cause." It adds: "Looking ahead to the 2026/27 campaign, TSV 1860 Munich is implementing all required organisational and formal legal steps. The club has already received approval from the Bavarian Football Association for the Bavarian Regionalliga."