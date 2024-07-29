University studies with Jamal Musiala and Steph Curry: the unusual story of Kompany’s assistant coach Aaron Danks at Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany brought a young coaching staff with him when he arrived at Bayern Munich this summer. The 38-year-old has three assistants, all under 40. Yet one of them is a veteran of sorts: Aaron Danks is only 39 but has spent 24 years coaching. His mates call him "Danksy". Kompany calls him "one of England's most talented coaches".

Born in Birmingham, England, Danks found his calling early. He started coaching at Birmingham City at 15, even leaving secondary school to do so. His first work was in grassroots sport. Equipped with "a bag of balls, bibs and a bus ticket", as he later recalled, he travelled around the city running sessions at schools and holiday camps.

Danks went on to coach in Birmingham City's academy before joining local rivals West Bromwich Albion. There he met Dan Ashworth, one of the brightest minds in English football. Recently appointed sporting director at Manchester United, Ashworth had previously excelled at Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United and brought the English Football Association into the modern era.

In 2013, Ashworth moved from West Brom to the FA. As director of development, he created "England DNA", a strategy document for English youth football that laid the foundation for later successes. When he came to fill newly created roles, Ashworth remembered Danks and made him the possession coach for the England youth national teams.